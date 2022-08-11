Tonight's sturgeon supermoon could have you dancing in the moonlight -- the type that only happens three to four times per year.

Named by the Native American Algonquin tribe after sturgeon fish that were more easily caught in the Great Lakes and other bodies of water during this time of year, the sturgeon moon ends 2022's series of four supermoons, which began in May, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. After sunset, look toward the southeast to watch this supermoon rise. It will reach peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. ET Thursday.

