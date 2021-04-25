AMERICUS -- An extensive investigation by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office into contraband being brought into the Sumter County Jail led to the arrest of a jail employee, the sheriff's office said.
Brenda Alford, 47 has been arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff’s office and is being charged with crossing the guard line and violation of oath of office.
Alford has been employed with the sheriff’s office as a detention officer since January 2017. She has since been terminated from her position with the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.