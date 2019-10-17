Sun rises, sets on farm show in Moultrie

MOULTRIE — After a Tuesday filled with clouds after a nighttime rain and a partly sunny Wednesday, the Sunbelt Ag Expo woke up Thursday to the perfect weather for a fall farm show.
Crowds responded to the lack of rain on Wednesday and seemed to be doing the same on Thursday as the 42nd annual show wrapped up.
Annual attendance averages about 75,000 over the expo's three days.
The show brought together more than 1,200 exhibitors and attracted a crowd from all over the Southeast and beyond to see the latest in agricultural technology. It also gave farmers the opportunity to kick the tires on tractors small to large and dealers the chance to identify potential customers.
“It (the sun) came out on a beautiful, cool, crisp fall morning,” Expo Executive Director Chip Blalock said of Thursday. “It’s just a great day today.”
Blalock estimated that attendance was down on Tuesday. Visitors to the show that day included Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black.
“I’d say yesterday (Wednesday) was pretty doggone good,” Blalock said. “Today was an incredible day.”
Equipment dealers were satisfied with the number of people who showed up, although sales may have been down.
The region’s farm economy has been battered in recent years by wind and rainfall from Tropical Storm Irma in 2017 and the battering just over a year ago from Hurricane Michael, which destroyed pecan trees and demolished much of the southwest Georgia cotton crop.
On Tuesday, Black told The Albany Herald that a second round of farm assistance, this one administered by the state, will not take as long as the federal version.
The application process is open for the federal phase, known as the Wildfires and Hurricanes Indemnity Program, and the package passed earlier in 2018 is an extension of the 2017 program. It mainly covers row crops like cotton and peanuts.
The state-administered package will be funded by a federal block grant, he said. It will cover losses to other commodities including timber, poultry, beef, dairy, pecans and vegetables.
Black anticipates a streamlined, and completely online, application and payment process for that program with a 15-day application process instead of the 180-day process in the federal program.
Georgia’s farm and timber losses were estimated at $2.4 billion due to recent natural disasters.
Once the state receives final approval, Black said, the online site should be up and running in a matter of weeks.