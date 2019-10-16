MOULTRIE – For irrigation system salesman Bill Mercer, hearing farmers gripe about poor prices, trade deals and the weather is all in a day’s work.
“One customer came in and we were chatting about the crops,” said Mercer, of Coney Irrigation in Cordele, who was on hand Wednesday for the second day of the 42nd annual Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition in Moultrie. “The crops were OK, but the prices were (poor). ‘How can people make money with 50-cent (per pound) cotton.?’ Watermelons: too many were planted and the prices are (bad). “
Such talk is to be expected, but it was the customer’s next comment that was surprising: “'When you get a chance, if you can put a (irrigation) pivot on grandma’s place, I’ve really been thinking about that.’”
The encounter wasn’t a chance one or a fluke, apparently
“That happened three times in the same day,” Mercer said. “One may have mentioned the watermelons first. I just thought it was real interesting.”
During a Tuesday luncheon honoring Southeastern farmers on the first day of the show, speakers spoke on the resiliency and optimism of farmers.
These days, those affected by Hurricane Michael in October 2018 have not received federal assistance for losses that, statewide, are estimated at more than $2 billion in crop and timber damage. Some parts of southwest Georgia went about 60 days during the summer – and the heart of growing season for cotton and peanuts – without rain.
However, as the sun peeked out on Wednesday, the aforementioned optimism seemed to be in evidence.
“Yesterday was probably – in 10 years – the best day I’ve had at the show,” said Mike Mills, Southwest territory manager for irrigation company Reinke Manufacturing Co. “(That’s) in terms of customer interest and real opportunities for projects.”
One of the Expo’s core missions is bringing the latest farm technology to the farmer. Part of that happens on the 600-acre research farm, but that work was suspended on Wednesday because rain had rendered the fields inaccessible to machinery.
The rain held off Tuesday in Moultrie, when much of the area was drenched, but overnight rain gave way to cloudy skies before the sun emerged.
The latest irrigation technology includes variable-application systems that apply more water in parts of the field that tend to be drier and less where the moisture is higher. Technology such as phone apps allow farmers to monitor soil moisture and, for example, cancel a scheduled application of water if it is not needed.
Cutting back on water use also is important as the water wars between Florida and Georgia have brought a challenge by Florida to Georgia farmers’ use of water from the Floridan Aquifer and Flint River Basin, claiming the water withdrawals are harming the flow downstream into the Apalachicola Bay.
“I was thinking this was going to stink,” Mills said of his expectations for this year’s Expo. “Last year a hurricane came through. This year we had this flash drought. But people are looking at ways to improve their operation and improve their yield.
“I’m leaving more encouraged than I thought.”
The Expo’s final day is Thursday, when gates open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m.