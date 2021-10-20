MOULTRIE — For three days in October, the city of Moultrie plays host to farm and outdoor enthusiasts from all over the Southeast and beyond who travel to the Sunbelt Ag Expo.
On Wednesday, the annual farm show, which is referred to as the largest farm show in the nation that includes field demonstrations, was fulfilling one of its main missions: providing a look at new technology that can help farmers be more efficient in their operations.
In the field demonstration area, farmers got a look at the John Deere CP770 cotton picker that has a number of money- and time-saving features. The company also let farmers get a look at a new spray boom that helps save on chemical costs.
At the Reinke Irrigation Co. booth, the company displayed in-ground sensors that allow farmers to avoid overwatering their crops.
“This fall there’s a handful of farmers who have purchased the, system and we go into full production in ’22,” Christopher Murray, John Deere’s product manager for cotton harvesting, said of the CP770. “It’s about a 75 percent new machine from the ground up.”
The massive harvester comes at a cost of about $1 million, but it offers features to save money down the road, he said.
“It provides increased production (in that) the harvest speed is 5 percent faster,” Murray said. “That also reduces the cost. It has 20 percent fuel savings.”
The machine also increases the density of cotton modules to produce an 8 percent reduction in the wrapping material used for cotton modules.
At Reinke, the company’s partnership with CropX on the soil sensor unit was on display. With the technology farmers can get reports on what’s going on with moisture levels underground on their cellphone.
The sensor gives farmers a display of the amount of moisture in the soil, Mike Mills, Reinke’s Southeast territory manager, said. That knowledge, he noted, can help eliminate the overwatering of plants and the unnecessary use of irrigation systems when crops don’t need water.
Considering that fuel costs $3 to $4 per gallon to run the diesel engines that power irrigation systems, that adds up, Mills said.
“We’re very excited about where that’s taking us and how much money we’re able to save farmers,” he said.
Reinke also has initiated a finance program through partner Huntington Bank to provide lower-rate loans to assist farmers in affording needed equipment. The cost of agricultural machinery has increased along with costs of raw materials with which they’re manufactured.
“You look out here and everything is made of steel, aluminum and rubber,” Mills said. “As you can imagine, our raw material costs have gone up in the last 18 months. It’s really driven the cost of machines up.”
While the Ag Exo features machinery for use in fields in John Deere yellow and green and bright colors spread over the former military airfield site over nearly 100 acres outside Moultrie, there also are pickup truck demonstrations, a fishing exhibition, arts and crafts and products geared toward non-farmers.
The show’s final day is Thursday, with gates opening at 8:30 a.m. and finishing up at 4 p.m.
Admission is $10 per person, with children 10 and under admitted free with a parent.
