MOULTRIE -- Organizers of the 43rd edition of the Sunbelt Ag Expo are gearing up for mid-October, but the three-day farm show will come a year late due to its COVID-19 cancellation last year.
“The numbers will never match up, because we’ll be a year off from now on,” Expo Executive Director Chip Blalock said of the 2021 show that will run Oct. 19-21. “It’s been a crazy year with COVID.
“We’re just excited to be back in business and to provide a safe environment so our visitors and exhibitors can enjoy it.”
The crop of candidates for the Swisher Sweets/Sunbelt Expo Farmer of the Year Award is the same group selected for the 2020 ceremony. The award ceremony is held on the first day of the annual show, with the overall winner selected from the winners in 10 Southeastern states.
“We rolled over the 2020 (state) winners to 2021,” Blalock said.
Visitors to the 93-acre show site, which includes an additional 530 acres of field demonstration area, will see little has changed from previous years.
Blalock said that the public is used to social distancing, wearing masks and other protective measures. Most of the exhibits are outdoors or in buildings open at each end, allowing for ventilation, he noted.
The show typically brings 65,000 to 75,000 to Moultrie each year.
About 90 percent of the 1,100 or so exhibitors who make the annual trip are on board for the 2021 show, Blalock said.
“It’s hard to predict during a pandemic how big or small a crowd’s going to be,” he said.
An abundant summer of precipitation has brought other challenges for the workers in the field demonstration area. Plants have basically drowned in low-lying areas, and farm management resorted to aerial spraying of chemicals because tractors would bog down in the fields.
“We’ve gotten over 60 inches (of rain) here at the Expo, over 40 inches since June 1,” Blalock said. “It’s made for an interesting year. Hopefully during this dry spell in the next week we’ll have everything looking as good as we can by Expo time.”
The wacky weather year and the pandemic also have affected field research conducted at the farm area by the University of Georgia and others. Farmers who are themselves scrambling to catch up on picking peanuts delayed due to the wet fields also may be doing that work instead of attending the show.
“I’ll certainly understand that,” Blalock said. “It has been a very challenging year for farmers in southwest and southeast Georgia just having too much rain.
“I don’t think we’ll be having any irrigation demonstrations.”
Show hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20 and 8:30-4 p.m. Oct 21. Admission is $10 per person, with children 10 and under admitted free with a parent, and $20 for a pass for multiple days.
