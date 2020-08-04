MOULTRIE -- North America’s premier farm show, the Sunbelt Ag Expo, has provided a venue for the agricultural industry to conduct business for 42 years. In a July 24 press release, the Sunbelt Ag Expo announced that its board of directors voted to cancel the 43rd annual show scheduled for Oct. 20-22.
Due to the cancellation of the 2020 show, plans for the selection of the 2020 Swisher Sweets/Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year have been amended. Originally, this year’s judging tour was planned for Aug. 10-14. Due to current health concerns, the tour has been postponed indefinitely. 2020 state winners will be recognized, and an overall winner will be announced at the 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo. A new class of state winners will not be selected in 2021.
“We have considered virtual options for the judging tour and the awards ceremony, but the Farmer of the Year program is not a virtual event," Sunbelt Ag Expo Executive Director Chip Blalock said in a news release. "The program is about so much more – the interaction amongst our 10 state winners and the 265 winners that have been awarded over the last 30 years cannot be replaced. To have a Farmer of the year class not be able to experience the in-person judging tour, the trip to south Georgia and the Sunbelt Ag Expo is not an option in our book."
The Sunbelt Ag Expo plans to welcome visitors and the 2020 Farmer of the year class in 2021 as it showcases the latest in farming technology, Oct. 19-21. Visit www.sunbeltexpo.com for more information.
