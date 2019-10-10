MOULTRIE — For three days next week people from all over the state and nation, and even international visitors, will descend on Moultrie for the Sunbelt Agricultural Expo.
The expo, which runs Tuesday through Thursday, also brings an estimated economic impact of more than $20 million to the region as hotels fill up for a 60-mile radius of the city and all those travelers spend money at restaurants and other businesses.
The annual farm show gives farmers the chance to kick the tires on the newest equipment and see them working in the fields of the expo farm plot. It also features music, fishing and hunting sections and cute critters like alpacas.
Asked what is new about this year’s show, Executive Director Chip Blalock responded: “No hurricane.”
Attendance was down last year at about 62,000 due to Hurricane Michael hitting the region, but Blalock said he hopes numbers will return this year to the average attendance of about 75,000.
“Harvest is ahead of schedule, so that might help us,” he said, as farmers who have finished picking cotton and peanuts have more free time to make the drive to the Spence Field location. “We certainly understand farmers having to get their crops out.”
Farmers across the country are struggling with natural disasters of their own, and poor prices for everything from cucumbers to cotton to soybeans.
While that may affecting sales of new equipment, farmers can benefit from the show by checking out new products and different seed varieties grown on the 600-acre research farm, Blalock said.
“We have to innovate,” Blalock said. “The new equipment sales might be down — chemicals and fertilizer, you can’t do without them. Those sales have been steady.
“The Expo is always a good place for the farmers to come and window shop, think about next year.”
One of those innovations that will be on display is a new tillage system from Kelley Manufacturing Co. The one-pass tool “helps us use less energy,” Blalock said.
“It (also) cuts down on nematodes and improves our soil health," he said. “Kubota is unveiling their new M8 tractor. They’ve been focusing on 125 horse power and under. They’re getting into bigger ones, at 200-plus horse power.”
Massey Ferguson will be bringing some new technology in smaller tractors, Blalock said.
Gates for the 42nd annual expo will open at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wedneday and Thursday, and close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
In addition to farm equipment big and small, expo’s 100-acre exhibit area includes agribusiness, irrigation, precision farming, livestock, lawn and garden, fish ponds, family living and backyard gardening. For history buffs, there is an annual parade of antique tractors.
On Tuesday, the 30th annual Southeastern Farmer of the Year will be announced from among winners from eight states.
Admission is $10 at the gate, with children 10 and under admitted free with an adult. A $20 three-day pass is available for $20 through midnight by visiting sunbeltexpo.com, which also has a full list of exhibits and events.