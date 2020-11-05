ANDERSONVILLE – The public has been invited by the Alexander H. Stephens Camp 78, Sons of Confederate Veterans to attend the 45th annual Captain Henry Wirz Memorial service Sunday.
In early 1864, federal troops advanced on a Confederate prison built on a tract of land on the outskirts of the village of Andersonville in Macon County, Georgia. It would officially be named Camp Sumter. For the estimated 45,000 prisoners transferred there, it would be known as Andersonville or “The Last Depot.” Initial plans called for a temporary prison with barracks to be built on the site to hold an anticipated 10,000 Union prisoners until they could be exchanged.
All efforts for prisoner exchanges were rejected by the Union, though, and with 400 prisoners arriving daily, the site was rapidly expanded to enclose 261 acres. However, no barracks or other amenities would ever be constructed in the enclosure, and prisoners would spend their time there living in the "shebangs" they constructed with anything they could scrounge on the site.
Eventually, more than 33,000 prisoners would be on the prison’s roster, making it the most crowded prison of the Confederacy. During its 14 months of operation, an estimated 13,000 Prisoners would die from a combination of unsanitary conditions, disease, lack of food and medical care, and overcrowding.
In 1865, during one of the most dramatic and controversial trials associated with the War Between the States, the Commander of the prison at Camp Sumter, Capt. Henry Wirz would face charges and accusations of murder, cruelty, and abuse, being held solely responsible for the atrocities that occurred there. During the trial, he was referred to as the “Butcher of Andersonville” and accused of being personally responsible for the deaths of 13 unnamed prisoners, as well as the overall conditions of the prison and resultant deaths. He would be found guilty of all charges and sentenced to death by hanging.
Wirz would become both a villain and martyr following his execution on Nov. 10, 1865 with one side siting his responsibility for the conditions and actions at Andersonville. Others would claim his trial was a cover for the result of the Union’s refusal to exchange prisoners in the final years of, the war. Others would point to the brutal conditions of military prisons on both sides during the war.
Following his death, Wirz's body was buried at the Washington Arsenal beside the remains of the executed assassins of Abraham Lincoln. Three years after his death, the Wirz family successfully petitioned President Andrew Johnson to allow them to rebury his remains at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
In 1908, the United Daughters of the Confederacy raised a monument in the center of Andersonville Village. It reads in part, “To rescue his name from the stigma attached to it by embittered prejudice.” It also states that Wirz was, “the victim of misdirected popular clamor,” and one reason for his sentencing was his refusal to implicate Confederate President Jefferson Davis during his trial.
The ceremony Sunday will be held near the monument in Andersonville at 3 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Andersonville Village Hall. Noted lecturer Lunelle McCallister of Temple Terrace, Fla., will be the guest speaker. Alana Blankenship will provide music during the service; the Muckalee Guards will provide an honor guard, and Anderson’s Battery will perform a salute with their cannon.
