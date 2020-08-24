Sunday voting added in Albany for Nov. 3 presidential election

ALBANY -- A Sunday voting day has been added for the November general election that includes the presidential race and state and local contests, as election officials try to improve the process during a pandemic.
The Dougherty County Voter Registration and Elections Office also is working to ensure there are enough poll workers to staff all of the precincts. Only 22 of the county’s 28 precincts were open for the June primaries due to a shortage of volunteer workers.
Last week, the Albany-Dougherty Election Board set Sunday Oct. 25 as one of two weekend options. County voters can cast ballots from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 24 and from noon-4 p.m. on Oct. 25.
“There was a request for Sunday voting, and (the board) unanimously approved it,” Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said.
The board traditionally provides a Sunday voting option during presidential and gubernatorial election years, she said.
All weekend and advance in-person voting will take place at the Candy Room of the Riverfront Resource Center. That location is considered safer during the pandemic than voting at the Government Center, in which the county Elections office is located.
Advance -- or early -- voting begins on Oct. 12 and ends on Oct. 30.
Nickerson said she hopes to have all 28 precincts open for the Nov. 3 election. More than 200 volunteers served during the 2018 general election, and during the novel coronavirus pandemic it is likely that more will be needed.
The combination of 12 precincts that occurred in June was necessitated by volunteers canceling, some the week before the election, due to concerns about the virus.
“We want people to work the line to let voters know what's going on,” Nickerson said. “We know there is going to be higher (need) because of what we need to do. It requires people in order for the system to run smoothly.
“We just have to prepare for everything. We’re just hopeful it won’t be necessary to do what we did in June, where we had to combine precincts.”
Planning ahead of advance voting includes providing a tent outside in the event of inclement weather as Nickerson anticipates that there will be lines stretching outside at times.
The registration deadline to vote in the election is Oct. 25. Voters can register or check their status at the Georgia Secretary of State’s website. Voters also can contact Nickerson’s office at (229) 431-3247.
To register online, visit https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/beginRegistration.do.
