Utility companies are spending billions of dollars building out transmission and distribution lines around the country, leading some to call for an independent monitor to protect customers.

 Robert Zullo/States Newsroom via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON -- An aging electric grid, fossil fuel power plant retirements and a massive renewable electricity buildout are all contributing to a boom in transmission and distribution wire projects by electric utilities across the country.

In 2020, investor-owned electric utilities spent $25 billion on transmission, up from $23.7 billion in 2019, figures that the Edison Electric Institute, which represents investor-owned electric companies, expected to only grow going forward.

