ALBANY – As the number of COVID-19 patients being cared for by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has grown significantly over the last week, Phoebe has received continued support and offers of donations from people in southwest Georgia and around the country.
“We can’t say ‘thank you’ enough for everyone who has offered help," Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner said. "The Phoebe Family feels your support, and you are helping us provide outstanding care and service to the people of southwest Georgia through this public health emergency."
Last week, in response to a shortage of N95 respirator masks required for care teams who come in contact with COVID-19 patients, Phoebe team members developed and instituted a process to produce facemasks that can be used to cover N95s to extend their usage. Phoebe employees are making the masks in multiple health system facilities, and community volunteers are also sewing masks.
“We have been overwhelmed with calls from people around the country who also want to help," Suzanne Perrine, Phoebe's director of Volunteer Services, said. "While we can only provide materials to local volunteers, we are happy to share our mask-making instructions with volunteers and hospitals around the country. We will gladly accept masks from those who want to support Phoebe, and we encourage Americans to support hospitals in need in their communities as well."
The mask-making instructions are available on Phoebe’s COVID-19 website, phoebehealth.com/coronavirus. Anyone who wants to mail masks to Phoebe should send them to:
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
c/o Supply Chain
1108 North Monroe St.
Albany, Ga. 31701
The Phoebe team and volunteers are using surgical sheets to make their reusable masks. The masks will be treated with water repellant in the laundering process. In the absence of surgical sheets, a thicker 50/50 or 60/40 machine washable cotton/polyester mix may be used. Phoebe will accept any fabric design.
Sherwood Baptist Church has set up a collection site to accept donations to help Phoebe and show support for members of the Phoebe Family. A list of needed supplies is available at www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and includes N95s, surgical masks, isolation gowns, gloves and sanitizing wipes. Sherwood is also accepting fruit and individually wrapped foods (such as cereal bars, candy bars, candy, trail mix, nuts, etc.) to deliver to Phoebe workers. The donations site and hours are:
Sherwood Baptist Church Hope Center (the former Coca-Cola plant)
925 Pine Ave.
Albany, Ga. 31701
Monday, 3-7 p.m.
Friday, 3-7 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Donors can also make a gift to the Phoebe Foundation for coronavirus relief at www.supportphoebe.org/coronavirusrelief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.