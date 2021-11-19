Supporters of Julius Jones, who was spared from execution, say they will work for his freedom By Jay Croft, CNN Nov 19, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. 1 of 2 Madeline Davis-Jones and other family members and friends talk to reporters Wednesday at the Capitol in Oklahoma City. Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman/AP This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones. Oklahoma Department of Corrections/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A sister and friend of an Oklahoma death row convict spared from execution say they now will work to get the man released from prison."We were overjoyed," Antoinette Jones told CNN's "New Day" on Friday morning. "We still have to get his freedom."She is the sister of Julius Jones, who was granted clemency Thursday by Gov. Kevin Stitt hours before his execution was scheduled to take place. Jones was convicted for a 1999 murder that he says he did not commit.Jones' sentence will be commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to an executive order filed Thursday."Yesterday was an amazing feeling," said Jimmy Lawson, Julius Jones' lifelong best friend. "When you think about how close we came to the finish line, it's unbelievable."He said "overwhelming world support" for Jones might have helped say Stitt's decision. "The whole world was watching." The Republican governor came to the decision following "prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case," he said in a statement on Twitter.The case drew wide attention in recent years. The ABC documentary series "The Last Defense" spotlighted it in 2018. More than 6 million people signed an online petition asking Stitt to intervene.Antoinette Jones said she is unsure of what legal paths would help gain her brother's freedom and will rely on the advice of attorneys."We gotta keep pressing forward to correct the different ways that have hindered Julius from true justice," she said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +40 PHOTOS: Albany State University International Education Week Albany State University celebrated International Education Week this past week, November 15-19, 2021. Click for more. CNN's Dakin Andone and Amir Vega contributed to this report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Capital Punishment Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Criminal Law Law And Legal System Societal Issues Society Julius Jones Antoinette Jones Crime Law Execution Kevin Stitt Cable News Network Jimmy Lawson The Last Defense More News +2 News The name of NASA's most powerful telescope is still controversial one month before its launch By Scottie Andrew, CNN 40 min ago 0 +40 Multimedia centerpiecefeatured PHOTOS: Albany State University International Education Week Photos contributed by Reginald ChristianUpdated 1 hr ago 0 +2 News Supporters of Julius Jones, who was spared from execution, say they will work for his freedom By Jay Croft, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News featured Wildlife grant leads to boardwalk at Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College Nature Study Area From staff reportsUpdated 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Festive appetizers to satisfy Thanksgiving guests The name of NASA's most powerful telescope is still controversial one month before its launch Paul Rudd finally revealed how he stays looking young ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Premiere: 3, 2, 1, Let’s Jam (RECAP) » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesAtlanta school employee placed on leave after child allegedly hit in head with staplerAll 5 inmates who escaped from Georgia jail -- including 2 murder suspects -- have been recaptured, officials sayNumber of 'A' hospitals in Georgia declinesAlbany is among the most dangerous US metro areasTrent Brown hosting Westover football team at Thursday's Falcons-Patriots gameChris Daughtry postpones shows following the sudden death of his daughterAlbany State football team earns No. 4 seed, home playoff game with West GeorgiaAssistant Albany City Manager Ken Stock announces resignationBig bust: Largest meth seizure in Lee County results in three arrestsFall in Georgia COVID cases may only be a lull Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Albany State University Golden Rams win 2021 SIAC Football ChampionshipPHOTOS: Collective Soul plays for sold out crowd at Albany Municipal AuditoriumPHOTOS: Dougherty Schools Tip-Off Classic BasketballGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in southwest Georgia | Nov. 19-21PHOTOS: Monroe vs. Lee County BasketballPHOTOS: Albany Museum of Art 2021 ChalkFest, Part 1 of 2PHOTOS: Southwest Georgia teens compete at Flint Skeet, Trap and Sporting Clays Course in Dougherty CountyPHOTOS: Lee County football routs Grovetown in first roundPHOTOS: Albany Museum of Art 2021 ChalkFest, Part 2 of 2PHOTOS: Albany State University Freshman Major Fair Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.