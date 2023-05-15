Supreme Court agrees to take up South Carolina racial gerrymandering case

The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to to take up the South Carolina racial gerrymandering case.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to consider a lower court decision that struck down a congressional district in South Carolina as an illegal racial gerrymander.

The lower court held that the congressional district -- which includes Charleston -- "constituted and unconstitutional racial gerrymander in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment because race was the predominant factor in the adoption of the" plan.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

