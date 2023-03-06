Supreme Court allows atheists' lawsuit against Florida city over prayer vigil to continue

The US Supreme Court declined on Monday Florida city's challenge to individuals who argued it had violated the Constitution when it held a prayer vigil in 2014 in response to a local shooting.

 Alex Brandon/AP

The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up an appeal brought by a Florida city that was sued by individuals who argued it had violated the Constitution when it held a prayer vigil in 2014 in response to a local shooting.

The city of Ocala, Florida, had asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the case, arguing that the plaintiffs did not have standing to bring the lawsuit. The city said the justices should reject the atheists' argument for why they had been injured with the prayer ceremony, making it appropriate for courts to hear their case.

