Supreme Court clears way for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed to try to use DNA to prove innocence

Death row inmate Rodney Reed, here in a court hearing in 2017, can seek post-conviction DNA evidence to prove his innocence, the Supreme Court ruled.

 Ricardo Brazziell/Austin America-Statesman/USA Today Network

The Supreme Court cleared the way on Wednesday for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed to seek post-conviction DNA evidence to try to prove his innocence.

Reed claims an all-White jury wrongly convicted him of killing of Stacey Stites, a 19-year-old White woman, in Texas in 1998.

