Supreme Court declines to hear another longshot 2020 election fraud challenge

The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear another longshot 2020 election fraud challenge.

The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear another longshot case alleging the 2020 election was fraudulent brought by a Utah man seeking to have hundreds of elected officials removed from office, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The case had been dismissed by lower courts for various reasons, including a lack of jurisdiction. But it became a right-wing talking point in the run-up to the two-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, insurrection because the justices discussed whether to hear it during their previously scheduled closed-door conference on the day of the anniversary.

CNN's Whitney Wild contributed to this report.

