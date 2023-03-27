Supreme Court declines to hear Kansas racial gerrymandering case, leaves congressional map in force

The US Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a case concerning whether a self-appointed "tester" of the Americans with Disabilities Act has the right to sue hotels over alleged violations of the civil rights law.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The US Supreme Court on Monday declined a request from voters in Kansas to review a state court decision they say allows for racial gerrymandering of congressional districts there.

In a controversial decision last year, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld a Republican-drawn map that had been blocked by a lower court over partisan gerrymandering and the dilution of minority voting strength. The new congressional map split Wyandotte County -- home to Kansas City -- into two congressional districts for the first time in several decades.

Recommended for you

Tags