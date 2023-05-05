Supreme Court halts execution of Richard Glossip

Oklahoma State Penitentiary death row inmate Richard Glossip is seen here in January 2021. The US Supreme Court on May 5 put on hold the execution of Glossip.

 Oklahoma Department of Corrections

The US Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the execution of Richard Glossip, an Oklahoma death row inmate whose capital conviction the state attorney general has said he could no longer support.

The latest round of litigation was brought to the Supreme Court by Glossip, with the support of the Oklahoma Attorney's General office, who asked for his May 18 execution to be set aside.

