Exclusive: Supreme Court justices used personal emails for work and 'burn bags' were left open in hallways, sources say

The US Supreme Court is seen here through security fencing in May 2022 in Washington, DC. New details revealed to CNN offer a detailed picture of yearslong lax internal procedures that could have endangered security and led to the leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Long before the leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade, some Supreme Court justices often used personal email accounts for sensitive transmissions instead of secure servers set up to guard such information, among other security lapses not made public in the court's report on the investigation last month.

New details revealed to CNN by multiple sources familiar with the court's operations offer an even more detailed picture of yearslong lax internal procedures that could have endangered security, led to the leak and hindered an investigation into the culprit.

