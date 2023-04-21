Supreme Court protects access to abortion pill

 Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE-Shutterstock

The Supreme Court on Friday protected access to a widely used abortion drug by freezing lower-court rulings that placed restrictions on its usage as appeals play out.

As a result, the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of the drug mifepristone and subsequent actions that made it more easily accessible will remain in place while appeals play out -- potentially for months to come.

