Supreme Court seems sympathetic to postal worker who didn't work Sundays in dispute over religious accommodations

Former US Postal Service employee Gerald Groff in Quarryville, Pennsylvania, on March 8.

 Justin T. Gellerson/The New York Times/Redux

The Supreme Court seemed to side with a former mail carrier, an evangelical Christian, who says the US Postal Service failed to accommodate his request to not work on Sundays.

A lower court had ruled against the worker, Gerald Groff, holding that his request would cause an "undue burden" on the USPS and lead to low morale at the workplace when other employees had to pick up his shifts.

