Supreme Court takes up case concerning Americans with Disabilities Act 'tester' of hotels

The US Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a case concerning whether a self-appointed "tester" of the Americans with Disabilities Act has the right to sue hotels over alleged violations of the civil rights law.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The court was asked to take the case by Acheson Hotels, which owns and operates a hotel in coastal Maine. The company was sued by Deborah Laufer, who they say has filed hundreds of lawsuits against hotels across the country, claiming their websites are not in compliance with ADA rules that require hotels to disclosure information about how accessible they are to individuals with disabilities.

