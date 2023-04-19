Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion drug, sets Friday night deadline

Demonstrators rally in support of abortion rights at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on April 15.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday temporarily extended a hold on a lower court ruling that would have imposed restrictions on access to an abortion drug, a move meant to give the justices more time to consider the issue.

In a similar order last week, Alito had said the court would rule by 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The new order -- called an "administrative stay" -- moves that deadline to Friday, April 21.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags