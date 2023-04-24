Supreme Court to decide if First Amendment stops government officials from blocking social media critics

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The Supreme Court said Monday that it will consider whether the First Amendment protects social media users from being blocked from commenting on the personal pages that government officials use to communicate actions related to their duties.

The justices said they were taking up two cases concerning the question: one lawsuit brought against local school district officials in California and another lawsuit against a city manager in Michigan.

