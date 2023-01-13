Supreme Court to hear challenge from ex-Postal Service worker who refused to work on Sundays

The Supreme Court agreed on January 13 to take up the case of a former US Postal Service worker who wants the justices to revisit a test for determining whether employers can deny religious accommodation requests.

 Sundry Photography/Adobe Stock

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up the case of a former US Postal Service worker who wants the justices to revisit a decades-old test for determining whether employers can deny religious accommodation requests.

Conservatives have long sought to throw out the standard set in 1977, arguing it sets too low a bar for employers to meet when denying requests by religious adherents. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have recently said the court should revisit the 1977 decision.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News