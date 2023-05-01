Supreme Court to hear major case on limiting the power of federal government, a long-term goal of legal conservatives

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a case to decide whether to significantly scale back on the power of federal agencies.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to reconsider long held precedent and decide whether to significantly scale back on the power of federal agencies in a case that can impact everything from how the government addresses everything from climate change to public health to immigration.

Conservative justices have long sought to rein in regulatory authority, arguing that Washington has too much control over American businesses and individual lives. The justices have been incrementally diminishing federal power but the new case would allow them to take a much broader stride.

CNN's Joan Biskupic contributed to this report.

