Supreme Court to resolve fate of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

The Supreme Court will hear in the next term a new case involving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

 Alex Brandon/AP

The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will hear a new case testing constraints on the power of US regulators to delve into American businesses and individual lives.

The justices agreed to a Biden administration request to take up the case involving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. However, it will be heard next term, with a decision unlikely until spring of 2024, a timeline the administration opposed.

