Supreme Court under fresh pressure to adopt code of ethics

The Supreme Court is under fresh pressure to adopt a code of ethics. Supreme Court Justices here pose for their official photo in Washington, DC, on October 7, 2022.

 Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

For decades, Supreme Court justices have dodged questions related to conflicts of interest by saying essentially "Trust us" or "We're different." They've refused to be bound by an official ethics code and grievance procedures that cover other federal judges.

But mounting public pressure may finally spur changes. Court sources have told CNN that internal discussions, which date back at least to 2019, have been revived. The timing of any public resolution is uncertain, however, and it appears some justices have been more hopeful than others about reaching consensus.

CNN's Ariane de Vogue contributed to this report.

