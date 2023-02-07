Spaceport Camden

 The Georgia Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling Tuesday verifying the validity of a voter referendum in Camden County last March that rejected plans to build a commercial spaceport.

 File Photo/MDJ

In the referendum, Camden voters soundly defeated the county’s plan to purchase land for the proposed Spaceport Camden. The county, which had gone to probate court before the referendum to try to block it, appealed to the state Supreme Court after the vote.

