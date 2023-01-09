okefenokee.jpg

A revamped Clean Water Act released in December 2022 restored federal protections for millions of acres of wetlands and other waterways. A proposed mining project that would take place on wetlands located 3 miles from the Okefenokee Wildlifre Refugee was no longer subject to federal water rules jurisdiction when the law was rolled back.

 Photo Courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON -- A landmark U.S. Supreme Court case could have significant ripple effects on the government’s ability to protect the nation’s waterways.

The court is expected to decide the battle over property rights and environmental regulations in the coming months in a longstanding lawsuit involving the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fining an Idaho couple for not getting a permit before starting to build a home on protected wetlands. The 2007 case could result in further changes to the federal Clean Water Act, which has recently been revised with regulations that environmentalists praise for returning protections to millions of acres.

