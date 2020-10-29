ATLANTA – The nonprofit and nonpartisan organization West Health Institute and Global Strategy Group released a new report recently that indicated millions of Georgia families are not seeking medical treatment or filling their prescriptions due to cost. The report comes from a poll that queried 4,200 likely voters from Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Montana and North Carolina, with 600 likely voters surveyed from each state.
The findings in Georgia reveal that an overwhelming 2.5 million (31%) of likely voters report they or their family members did not seek treatment for a health problem in the last year due to cost concerns, while nearly 2.8 million (34%) others said they could not afford medications prescribed by their doctors. These findings paint a grim picture of the devastating impacts of unaffordable and inaccessible health care with another 1.2 million (15%) reporting they have experienced the death of a friend or family member in the last five years because they could not afford necessary treatment.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has only heightened people’s concerns over the high cost of health care and has put the issue squarely on the ballot,” Chief Strategy Officer at West Health Institute Tim Lash said. “For decades, politicians have promised to lower costs, but these have largely been broken promises. People are frustrated and worried, and more importantly, they are getting sicker and even dying. I think this sentiment and the real-life consequences they’re experiencing from a high-priced health care system will color whom they vote for in the election.”
According to the survey, health care costs are going up for more than three out of four Georgia families, and at the same time more than 800,000 Georgia families have lost insurance coverage due to the economic shutdown brought on by the pandemic.
The findings are from a multichannel survey of 4,200 likely general election voters. Six hundred interviews were conducted in the following states between Aug. 20-30, 2020: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Montana and North Carolina. Interviews were conducted by live telephone and via web-based panel. Interviews conducted via web-based panel were matched back to a corresponding voter file. The confidence interval for the survey at 95% confidence interval overall is +/- 1.5%, and +/- 4% within each state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.