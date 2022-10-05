Fans attempting to escape the chaos that erupted at Indonesia's Kanjuruhan Stadium last Saturday became trapped after security failed to open multiple exit gates, according to the national football association, contributing to the crowd crush in which at least 131 people died.

Security forces are facing mounting anger over their role in the disaster, amid questions over whether officers used excessive force in attempting to remove fans from the field following Arema FC's 3-2 defeat against visitors Persebaya Surabaya.

