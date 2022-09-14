komen.png

ATLANTA — Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person “More Than Pink Walk” to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients and health equity programs, including Susan G. Komen’s Stand for H.E.R — a Health Equity Revolution — a focused initiative to decrease breast cancer disparities in the black community. The walk will be held on Sept. 24 at Lenox Square.

“We look forward to creating a community for those impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year’s walk,” Dr. Jamar Jeffers, state executive director at Susan G. Komen, said. Funds raised from the More Than Pink Walk will further Komen’s ability to meet the needs of patients and advance our health equity efforts to break down barriers to quality, timely care that create poor breast health outcomes.”

