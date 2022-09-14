ATLANTA — Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person “More Than Pink Walk” to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients and health equity programs, including Susan G. Komen’s Stand for H.E.R — a Health Equity Revolution — a focused initiative to decrease breast cancer disparities in the black community. The walk will be held on Sept. 24 at Lenox Square.
“We look forward to creating a community for those impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year’s walk,” Dr. Jamar Jeffers, state executive director at Susan G. Komen, said. Funds raised from the More Than Pink Walk will further Komen’s ability to meet the needs of patients and advance our health equity efforts to break down barriers to quality, timely care that create poor breast health outcomes.”
Komen is pleased to welcome new and returning sponsors this year including Georgia-Pacific, Northside Hospital Cancer Institute, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, Ford, Insight Global, Georgia Natural Gas, Kroger, KPMG, Wellstar Health System, The Atlanta Braves, UPS, Voya Financial, Workday, United Distributors, Cigna, Anthem BCBS, Regions Bank, Change Healthcare, Publix, Wilmington Trust, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Regions, Quantum Radiology, Lenox Square, McDonald’s, Mohawk, Coca-Cola, The Westin Buckhead, Cox Media Group, WSB-TV Family 2 Family, and Chick-fil-A.
Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the walk:
— Kids Fun Zone with facepainting and crafts sponsored by Kroger;
— Hope Village, a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather, sponsored by Georgia Natural Gas;
— Mobile mammography screening sponsored by Quantum Radiology;
— Opening ceremonies entertainment from The Pink Nation Breast Cancer Survivors Choir and the Stayin’ Alive Crew, an over-50’s high-energy dance team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.