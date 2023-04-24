Susan Rice to step down from role as domestic policy adviser

Susan Rice speaks during National Action Network Convention at Sheraton Times Square on April 12 in New York. Rice will step down from her role as domestic policy adviser to President Joe Biden, the White House announced on Monday.

White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice will leave her administration post next month, an official tells CNN, marking one of the Biden administration's highest-profile departures as the president's domestic agenda stalls in a divided Congress.

Rice's final day will be May 26, the official said. NBC News first reported her upcoming departure.

