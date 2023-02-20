New Orleans police have arrested a suspect in a shooting along a Mardi Gras parade route Sunday night that left five people injured, including a juvenile girl, police say.

"We were able to find two weapons on scene and also apprehended what we believe to be a shooter," New Orleans Police Department Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said at a news conference. "Whether he's the sole shooter or not, we will determine through investigation."

