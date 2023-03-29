Suspect arrested after staffer for Sen. Rand Paul stabbed in DC

A staffer for Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, here in 2022, was stabbed over the weekend in Washington, DC. An arrest has been made in this case.

 Al Drago/Pool/Reuters

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said a stabbing attack for one of his staffers over the weekend in Washington, DC "was life threatening, but he will recover."

The staffer told police that on March 25, just after 5 p.m. ET, he was attacked after he and his friend left a Mexican restaurant in the 1300 block of H Street NE, according to court records.

CNN's Ali Zaslav and Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.

