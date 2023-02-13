Suspect has died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after mass shooting at Michigan State University left 3 dead and 5 injured, police say

Students at Michigan State University were told to shelter in place amid a search for a suspect immediately after shots were fired on campus on February 13, campus police said. The Michigan State University entrance sign is seen here in August of 2018.

A suspect has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a mass shooting at Michigan State University that left three people dead and five others injured Monday evening, police said.

"There is no longer a threat to campus," Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said. "We believe there to only be one shooter in this incident and there is no longer a need to shelter in place on campus."

