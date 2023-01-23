Suspect in custody after shooting incident with multiple victims in Half Moon Bay, California, police say

Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 23, 2023 @ 9:31 pm
On January 23, authorities responded to a shooting with multiple victims in Half Moon Bay, California.
A suspect is in custody after a shooting incident with multiple victims in the city of Half Moon Bay, California, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.
"Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
The office did not give more details on the incident after tweeting earlier Monday that law enforcement officials were responding to the shooting.
"The Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of HWY 92 and the HMB City limits," the tweet said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was at a hospital meeting victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting when he was "pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay."
"Tragedy upon tragedy," Newsom tweeted.
The shooting in Monterey Park over the weekend in left 11 people dead.
Half Moon Bay is approximately 28 miles south of San Francisco and lies within the westernmost portion of San Mateo County, according to information on the city's website.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.