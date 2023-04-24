Suspect in custody, one person dead after shooting at Oklahoma community college, police say

A community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma, is locking down its campus amid reports of an active shooter.

 KOCO

A suspect is in custody and one person is dead after a shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma, the city's police chief said Monday.

Chief Sid Porter told reporters the suspect and victim "are acquainted through a domestic situation."

