The man suspected of hitting pedestrians while driving a rental truck in Brooklyn Monday, killing one person and injuring eight, appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and attempted murder, according to court records.

Weng Sor, 62, allegedly was driving a U-haul truck and struck people as he fled police, authorities said. A 44-year-old died from injuries sustained and eight other individuals, including a police officer, were injured, New York Police Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a Tuesday news conference.

