Suspect in death of Los Angeles bishop has been charged with murder

Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies guard the entrance to the street of Bishop David O'Connell's home in Hacienda Heights, California, on February 19.

 Damian Dovarganes/AP

A suspect in the shooting death of a prominent Los Angeles-area Catholic bishop has been charged with murder, a district attorney said Wednesday.

Carlos Medina, the 61-year-old husband of the housekeeper for Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell, was arrested Monday in connection with O'Connell's death, authorities said.

