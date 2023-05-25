Suspect in Dougherty County carjacking captured in New York

ALBANY – A car stolen in Albany on Monday has been found a long way from home, along with the suspect and the reportedly stolen gun used in the carjacking of the vehicle.

Police in Westchester, N.Y., arrested Romain Miller, 31, on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County Police Department.

