Federal agents are searching for an Athens man charged in a 28-count, 10-defendant indictment alleging an armed fentanyl trafficking ring responsible for distributing multiple kilograms of fentanyl into the Athens-Clarke County community.

Christopher King, 34, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. If convicted, King faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10 million fine. Anyone with information regarding King’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service in Macon at (478) 870-1017 or submit a tip anonymously by calling 1-877-WANTED-2.

