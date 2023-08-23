Suspect in hourslong Pittsburgh standoff after deputies tried to evict him is dead, police say

The Allegheny Sheriff’s office was attempting to evict an individual at which point “a suspect opened fire on deputies,” according to Communication Manager Mike Manko.

 KDKA

(CNN) — The occupant of a home who opened fire when deputies tried to serve an eviction notice is dead after an hourslong standoff, Pittsburgh authorities said Wednesday.

“The subject in this incident was pronounced deceased by @PghEMS at 5:08 p.m. EST,” public safety officials posted Wednesday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CNN's Raja Razek, Brynn Gingras and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.

