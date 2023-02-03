Authorities allege the man arrested in the suspected theft of a pair of emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo earlier this week was also allegedly involved in tampering with other habitats at the zoo.

Davion Irvin, 24, was arrested Thursday on six counts of non-livestock animal cruelty in connection with the monkeys, the Dallas Police Department said in a news release. He was taken into custody at the Dallas World Aquarium, where authorities "believe that he was looking to commit another crime," Dallas Police spokesperson Kristin Lowman said at a news conference Friday.

