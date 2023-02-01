A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage a building after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue Sunday, according to court documents.

Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, will appear in federal court in Newark on Thursday for an initial appearance, the US Attorney's Office in the District of New Jersey said in a news release.

CNN's Celina Tebor, Isa Kaufman-Geballe, Zoe Sottile and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

