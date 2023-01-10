The suspect in the New Year's Eve machete attack on three police officers in New York City has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, according to federal court documents, in addition to several state charges already lodged against him.

Trevor Bickford, 19, is charged with one count of attempted murder of officers and employees of the US government and three counts of attempted murder of officers and employees of the US government and persons assisting them, according to the complaint.

CNN's Kara Scannell, Sabrina Souza, Mark Morales and Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.

