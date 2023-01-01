The 19-year-old being held by New York City police as the suspect in a machete attack against three police officers New Year's Eve carried a handwritten diary, which expressed his desire to join the Taliban in Afghanistan and die as a martyr, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Trevor Bickford remains in custody and under police guard at Bellevue Hospital, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder, sustained during the attack, multiple sources say.

