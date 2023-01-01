Suspect in New Year's Eve machete attack on police near New York's Times Square expressed desire in diary to join Taliban, die a martyr, sources say

A 19-year-old is being held by New York City police as the suspect in a machete attack against three police officers New Year's Eve.

 Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS/Getty Images

The 19-year-old being held by New York City police as the suspect in a New Year's Eve machete attack against three police officers just outside a Times Square security screening zone carried a handwritten diary that expressed his desire to join the Taliban in Afghanistan and die as a martyr, law enforcement sources said.

Trevor Bickford remains in custody and under police guard at Bellevue Hospital, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder sustained during the attack, sources said.

